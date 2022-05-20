Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,978 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sealed Air by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

