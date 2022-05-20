Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,402 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $126.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

