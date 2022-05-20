Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $31.74 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.