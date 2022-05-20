Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,809 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.38% of Kadant worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 53.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAI opened at $179.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.70.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

