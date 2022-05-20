The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.