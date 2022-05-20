Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 199,288 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Devon Energy stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

