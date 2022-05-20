Pictet Asset Management SA Has $10.53 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

CHD stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

