Pictet Asset Management SA Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

