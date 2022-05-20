General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 37.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $217.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.26.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.