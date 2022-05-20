Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cloudflare by 34.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $2,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $58.00 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.12.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.98.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,286 shares of company stock worth $54,673,259. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

