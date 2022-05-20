Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253,488 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $339.14 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.53 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

