Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 134,474 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 134,474 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.80 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

