Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Alkermes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,729 shares of company stock worth $6,537,823 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

