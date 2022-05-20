Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Insider Purchases $156,800.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Chadwick Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 8,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $265,200.00.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,617,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.