Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Insider Purchases $265,200.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,491 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,726.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Chadwick Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Paul Chadwick Myers bought 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $156,800.00.

JXN stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

