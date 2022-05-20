NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of NVR worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $63.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR Profile (Get Rating)
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
