Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,800 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 2.88.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.