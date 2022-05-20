Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $34,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

XEL stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

