Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 900 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE PRO opened at $27.56 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

