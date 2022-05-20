Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,990,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

