Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,468,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,670 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

