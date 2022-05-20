Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $12,703,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,093.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of LYV opened at $90.50 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.69.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.