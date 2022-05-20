Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $41,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Neogen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 21,152 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.