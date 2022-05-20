Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECOL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

