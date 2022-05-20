Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $10.26 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

