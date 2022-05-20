Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408,042 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

NYSE:CX opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

