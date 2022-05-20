Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $203,619,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,654,000.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $194.74 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.92.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

