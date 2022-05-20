Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -83.02 and a beta of 1.45. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

