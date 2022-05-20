Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT opened at $248.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.89 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.35.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.