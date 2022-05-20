Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $41,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

