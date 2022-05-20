Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

