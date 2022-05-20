100 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $131.67 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.15.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.