Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,847 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after buying an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after buying an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 88,646 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 124.83%. The company had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

