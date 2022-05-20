700 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

