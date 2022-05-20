Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -111.16 and a beta of 1.96. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

