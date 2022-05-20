Pictet Asset Management SA Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900,784 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.20% of Exelixis worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 53.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.