800 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
