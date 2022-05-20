Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 100,088 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,088 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 159.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,911.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares in the company, valued at $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.