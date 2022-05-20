400 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

