Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,716,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,930. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

