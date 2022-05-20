Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 57,175 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,175 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,766,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,029,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,631 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

