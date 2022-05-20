Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.38 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

