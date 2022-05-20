Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,018,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 112,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $45.67 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $580.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

