700 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

