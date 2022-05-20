Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 700 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,922,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,276,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 166,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NSTG stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

