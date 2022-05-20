Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Scholar Rock worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $5.10 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

