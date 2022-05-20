Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 360,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,112 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 336,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 107,183 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

