Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,126 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

NYSE TDOC opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.