Citigroup Inc. Has $10.54 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Hasbro worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.09%.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.