Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,684 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.